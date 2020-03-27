U.S. stocks added to this week’s rebound Thursday, despite a record-breaking 3.3 million initial jobless claims filed by Americans last week.
A $2 trillion stimulus bill is making its way through Congress, with hopes that it will help alleviate some of the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy.
In corporate news, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Ford’s debt to below the investment grade.
U.S. Treasuries were mostly flat.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.7 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $9.70 to $1,643.10, and crude oil prices fell $1.38 to $23.11 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.41 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.83 percent.
