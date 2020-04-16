If we all received a dollar for every time we were told that now is a great time to refinance your mortgage, none of us would probably ever need a mortgage.
For years, we’ve heard big names like John Elway and Peyton Manning endorsing companies that tell us now is the time to act. But today, refinancing makes so much sense for so many people that Paxton Lynch could probably sell it to us.
Interest rates have been at or near historical lows for many years now. With the impact of COVID-19 on investment markets, interest rates have become considerably more attractive than they were even a few months ago.
So when does refinancing make sense for each individual?
The factors that need to be considered are your current interest rate and how long you anticipate remaining in your current residence.
Lenders structure their fees and costs differently, but in almost all refinancing scenarios the homeowner should expect to pay some up-front costs to secure a long-term lower interest rate and loan payment amount.
If you plan on selling your home and relocating in the near future, the costs associated with refinancing may not be worth the benefits you’d enjoy for only a short period of time. On the other hand, if you aspire to remain in that home for the foreseeable future, a lower interest rate will more than offset refinancing costs over time.
Another excellent reason to consider refinancing your mortgage is the possibility of “cashing out” some portion of the equity of your home and thereby producing liquid dollars you can use for anything.
To be clear, cashing out equity in your home is a double-edged sword. You will need to have a solution in your financial plan about how you will manage that debt over your lifetime. The more equity you access today, the longer it will take you to pay off that debt.
For that reason, you’ll want to avoid cashing out more equity than you need.
While those pitfalls do exist, the fact remains that a cash-out mortgage is one of the better potential sources of cash for many investors who are seeking liquidity now.
Many Americans are out of work right now or are supporting others who are struggling financially. Having a large net worth means very little when you don’t know where you’re going to come up with the cash to pay next month’s bills.
We never want to sell equities (or stocks) in a down market like the one we’re in right now. So even if you have a large, well-diversified investment portfolio, you’ll rightly feel reserved before selling your holdings at a low valuation.
Refinancing your mortgage at this time might be a viable option to access cash at a crucial time while simultaneously better positioning your debt to save you money in the long run.
I want to conclude with the importance of shopping around. Get a written quote from at least three different lenders, and then be sure to take those quotes into our local lenders here in Chaffee County to see if they can beat it. A good loan officer will never begrudge you for shopping around. The best ones will thank you simply for giving them the opportunity to earn your business.
Besides the benefits of keeping your dollars local, I am aware of multiple instances of our local banks and loan officers outperforming what larger lenders are offering. It doesn’t hurt to shop around, and it could save you thousands of dollars over time.
Please consult a qualified tax and investment advisor for how the advice in this article could best pertain to your personal financial situation.
