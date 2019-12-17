U.S. equities started the week Monday in positive territory.
Energy and health care sectors led the broad market, while financials and consumer discretionary sectors lagged.
In corporate news, Boeing is considering halting production of the 737 MAX.
In economic news, the Markit December manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index hit consensus at 52.2 with production remaining at expansionary levels.
Treasuries prices dipped as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 40 cents to $1,480.80, and crude oil prices rose 18 cents to $60.25 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.88 percent.
