U.S. stocks declined Thursday on political and trade uncertainty.
Energy and communication services were the worst-performing sectors, while real estate led.
In economic news, U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2 percent annual pace from April to June.
Economic data on pending home sales and weekly jobless claims came in within expectations.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 795.6 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $1.27 to $1,505.32, silver fell 9 cents to $17.82, and crude oil rose 4 cents to $56.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.14 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.