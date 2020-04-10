Chaffee County business owners received a variety of resources from local organizations during a virtual meeting facilitated by Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
The meeting was collaboratively hosted by Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, Buena Vista and Salida Chambers of Commerce, and Salida Business Alliance.
The goal of the meeting was to provide local small business owners with current information on how to receive financial assistance during COVID-19 closures.
Jamie Billesbach, Small Business Development Center director, showcased some of the federal disaster packages that are available including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Paycheck Protection Plan and unemployment insurance.
Billesbach recommends using Paycheck Protection Plan as a short term fix before going straight to unemployment insurance.
Michele Hodde, Small Business Development Center counselor, said applicants working fewer than 32 hours a week and earning less than the weekly amount that unemployment benefits pay, about 55 percent of one’s average wage over 12 months, may receive partial unemployment benefits.
Disaster loans are low-interest, long-term loans that help businesses with financial obligations and operating expenses. With Disaster loan comes an advance that acts as a grant. Applicants can receive up to $10,000, but they still need to finish applying for the loan.
Applicants can borrow up to $25,000 with no collateral, but it still acts as a loan. Furthermore, applicants can borrow up to $2 million to pay for 6 months of operating expenses, but they will need to have collateral and the Small Business Administration will take the best lien available excluding real estate.
Recorded webinar sessions are available on coloradosbdc.org/covid which go through how to apply for the Disaster loan and Paycheck Protection Plan.
Billesbach said because there are so many applicants for the programs, applying for assistance will take time and adaptability.
Joe Smith, High Country Bank commercial loans vice president, recommends business owners have a relationship with their banker in order to be connected even if there is not a lending relationship currently in place.
Boulder Small Business Development Center’s website lists national and regional banks accepting new customers that can apply for the Paycheck Protection Plan.
That list can be found on bouldersbdc.com/programs/small-business-disaster-preparedness. Central Small Business Development Center will post their own list soon on centralSBDC.org.
Lori Roberts, Salida Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she has received inquiries from seasonal businesses if there are any specific resources for them.
They are concerned that because some of their business models rely on clients prepaying, that they will have to provide thousands of dollars in refunds.
Melissa Traynham, Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce events specialist, said their office has received input to develop smaller networking events with similar businesses to help local industries prepare for the upcoming recovery period.
Angel Rowell, Salida Business Alliance president, said she was receiving two questions in particular from residents. The first was how people can be ensured that Chaffee County will receive its fair share of federal and state resources. The second was what the timeframe is for things to return to normal.
Rowell said those subjects will be discussed in an upcoming call. She can be reached at sbasalida@gmail.com.
Rowell also mentioned how Good Business Colorado is a good resource because they lobby officials on behalf of small businesses. They can be reached at corrinefowler@gmail.com.
Rachel Pokrandt, Colorado Mountain College vice president, was scheduled to speak, but because of timing, her portion will be pushed to the next meeting.
Future meetings will be as regular as possible although currently there is not a set schedule.
CCEDC director Wendell Pryor said a meeting recording will most likely be posted to salidachamber.org early next week.
