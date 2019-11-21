U.S. stocks were lower Wednesday on concerns about the timing of a possible trade deal between the U.S. and China.
In corporate news, shares of Target rose after the company posted quarterly earnings above expectations as well as online sales growth of 31 percent.
Lowe’s shares were also higher following better than expected earnings and raised guidance.
Treasury prices were higher as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $1.10 to $1,473.20, and crude oil prices rose $1.69 to $57.04 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.74 percent.
