Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Salida Walking Tours its December Business of the Month on Friday.
Steve Chapman, Salida Walking Tours owner and guide, said the award confirms the impact he thinks the tours have on the Salida community.
“Probably the (best) thing is that it’s just validation that what we’re doing is making a difference, not just economic,” Chapman said. “I’ve watched the last 18 months … people who are already proud of an area suddenly become outwardly proud and talk about it. (They) recognize that they have something special in this historic district and that they have a story worth remembering.”
The tours take visitors on a historical journey through the streets of downtown Salida. There is a specific focus on the years 1880 through 1900. Chapman said every tour is researched thoroughly and features fun facts, anecdotes and photographs.
The walking tours began in 2018 with Chapman advertising his service on a T-shirt while wandering downtown. He said he was lucky if he could guide three tours a week.
Nowadays he hosts three to four a day and the business has expanded to a one- and two-hour Wild West History Tour, a Ghost & Murder Tour and a four-hour Ultimate Salida Tour Experience.
In 2019, the company began running a one-hour Wild West History Tour and a Ghost & Murder Tour in Buena Vista. In the near future, he hopes to add an additional guide for the upcoming months.
The heritage tourism business is an industry capable of generating billions of dollars for Colorado communities. Chapman said Chaffee County is missing an important tourist market by not frequently participating in it.
The first Sunday of every month the business donates 100 percent of its proceeds that day to local nonprofits. Some of the groups donated to include Central Colorado Humanists, Trout Unlimited and Salida Council for the Arts. Even on other days of the week, a percentage of all tours goes to help fund Salida Heritage Days, which will take place Oct. 2, 3 and 4. 2020 will be Salida’s 140th anniversary.
The tours were an inspiration for the Salida Sam historical book series written by Chapman himself. The first volume, “Blood, Booze & Whores,” is currently out. He intends to publish a new book every six months. Proceeds from book sales will also go to help fund Salida Heritage Days.
Chapman said locals were originally uncomfortable with reconnecting with the town’s history due to the frequency of taboo topics like prostitution and violence. To him, Salida Walking Tours is an integral part of providing exposure for Salida’s history.
“Salida Walking Tours has helped bring local history to the forefront and now draws tourists from the Front Range and many states specifically for our tours,” Chapman said. “History tours are a perfect complementary add-on to our current markets of outdoor recreation and arts.”
Before moving to Salida, Chapman graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with degrees in marketing, English, economics and history. He went on to own a franchise marketing consulting firm as well as write books.
He used to live and work in nine Southeast Asian countries, including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
After moving to Salida, he became curious about certain aspects of early Salida history and slowly began piecing the details together through archived documents. Chapman developed the idea of a walking tour after speaking with locals and tourists who shared his curiosity.
“Clearly, downtown Salida is unique,” he said. “But I found many did not know the fascinating stories of those who came here and built this city.”
Salida Walking Tours not only provides an educational service for tourists but also to local students at an 80 percent discount. Some of the tours have been conducted with Salida High School 10th-graders, Longfellow Elementary School second-graders, students from Crest Academy and sixth-graders as part of a Greater Arkansas River Nature Association program.
