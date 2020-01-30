The Senate signed into law Dec. 19 the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, also known as the SECURE Act. The SECURE Act became effective Jan. 1. It puts into place numerous provisions intended to strengthen retirement security.
One purpose of the act is to make it easier for small businesses to offer their employees 401(k) plans that are less expensive to maintain and easier to administer. There is also a maximum tax credit of $500 per year to employers who create a 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA plan with automatic employee enrollment.
Many employers would like to offer a retirement plan to their employees, but the excessive compliance responsibilities and high administrative costs have made it difficult. The act has relaxed the rules for employers forming a Multiple Employer Plan (MEP). Small businesses that are not in the same industry can now join together and offer a plan, sharing a plan administrator and lowering costs and administrative duties.
The most talked about change of the SECURE Act is the end of the “stretch IRA.” A stretch IRA was an estate-planning strategy that applied to IRAs inherited by a non-spouse beneficiary. By using this strategy, an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) could be passed on from generation to generation, taking advantage of tax-deferred growth of the assets within it.
In the past, a non-spouse beneficiary would extend the Beneficiary Required Minimum Distributions (BRMDs) from the inherited IRA over their lifetime to minimize the tax hit. With the SECURE Act, BRMDs have been eliminated and the inherited IRAs must now be fully distributed to the beneficiary within 10 years of the original account owner’s death.
This new regulation will definitely generate tax revenues to the tax authorities as compared with the long stretch periods that had previously been available.
There are some exemptions to the 10-year full distribution time frame that include surviving spouses, minor children, the chronically ill and disabled and beneficiaries who are not more than 10 years younger than the original account owner.
Funds in your retirement account were not intended to be kept there indefinitely. Since you originally contributed to the retirement account with pretax dollars, the government would like at some point for you take withdrawals and pay taxes on the amount you take. This is known as a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD).
Prior to 2020 the age in which an account owner must take an RMD from an IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA or a retirement plan was when you turned 70½; it has now been pushed to age 72. This allows the account owner to put off paying income taxes on distributions if they don’t need the funds yet to pay for living expenses.
For Roth IRAs there are no RMDs if you are the original account owner. Withdrawals from a Roth IRA will not help satisfy your annual RMD requirement for your tax-deferred IRA. However, if you have an inherited Roth IRA, you are subject to the 10-year full distribution time frame.
Another nice feature of the act is the elimination of the age limit for making Traditional IRA contributions. Previously, individuals were not allowed to continue making contributions to Traditional IRAs once they reached age 70½. But the SECURE Act removes this age limit, effective this year.
This could be beneficial for the growing number of people who are working past age 70 since they can now continue making IRA contributions indefinitely, thus enhancing their long-term retirement financial security.
Retirement account owners wanting to lower their tax bill for their heirs can still benefit from a handful of estate-planning strategies that could potentially help families maximize their financial legacy. Consult a financial advisor or tax preparer for more details.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
