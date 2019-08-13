U.S. stocks closed lower Monday, driven by concerns about trade negotiations.
In economic news, the U.S. budget gap widened year to date. The current deficit of $867 billion, as of July, is 27 percent higher than the same time period last year.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $8.70 to $1,505.30, silver was unchanged at $17.07, and crude oil rose 28 cents to $54.78 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.13 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.64 percent.
