The Chaffee County Community Foundation and Good Business Colorado will host two events Nov. 21 on state issues that affect local businesses and organizations.
The first, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., following the Salida Business Alliance meeting, will be a study session on a proposed statewide paid family and medical leave program.
The study session is part of a number of statewide sessions in a follow-up to legislative efforts at the state Capitol, according to a press release.
Senate Bill 188 would create a statewide paid family and medical leave program and directs the state to study the issue further to understand business needs and priorities prior to implementation.
Good Business Colorado is an organization that is initiating discussions on the issue and is seeking local input.
P.T. Wood, Salida mayor and owner of Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, has joined Good Business Colorado as an official member.
“This is a very important conversation for Salida business owners to engage in because there almost certainly will be a program created in 2020, and whether or not this program reflects the needs and interests of our businesses will be determined largely by the degree to which we provide input on the proposed policy,” Wood said.
The second event is a presentation on how local business and nonprofit leaders can engage in state public policy. The interactive meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort dining room, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop.
Chaffee County business owners, local leaders, policy makers, nonprofits and nonprofit leaders are invited to participate.
“State policy affects every resident, business and nonprofit in Chaffee County, and yet we often do not engage in understanding or advocating for ourselves through its processes. This conversation is meant to be a jumping-off point to learn how we can make our voices heard and ensure we understand the ramifications of state-level policy on our local community,” Wood said.
