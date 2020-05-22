Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed True Vintage Finds & Home Goods, 140 W. First St., to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Sharon Smith and her 14 dealers sell antiques, estate jewelry, art, new gifts, outdoor furniture, refurbished furniture and upholstery.
Smith said the store’s dealers act collaboratively to sell different products to different customers. Items come from areas ranging from New Mexico to Arizona to Nebraska.
Smith is originally from Omaha, Nebraska, although she has lived in Colorado for 30 years.
The storefront opened in May 2019. Its operating hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it is open noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, when it is closed.
More information about True Vintage Finds & Home Goods can be found by calling 719-239-2000 or visiting facebook.com/truesalida.
