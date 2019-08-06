Global markets were sharply lower Monday due to escalations in the U.S.-China trade war.
President Donald Trump accused China of manipulating its currency to prop up its exports, while China suspended its purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
The broad-based decline was led by the technology sector.
U.S. Treasuries were higher as investors flocked to safety.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $19 to $1,464.60, silver rose 8 cents to $16.48, and crude oil fell 72 cents to $54.94 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.74 percent.
