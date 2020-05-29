U.S. stocks slipped into negative territory at the end of the trading session Thursday, after President Donald Trump announced he will hold a news conference today about China.
Tensions between the two countries have risen after China recently introduced a new national security bill for Hong Kong.
In corporate news, shares of Dollar Tree rose after the discount retailer reported quarterly results above expectations.
Treasuries were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $5 to $1,731.80, and crude oil prices rose 74 cents to $33.55 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.7 percent.
