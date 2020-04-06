U.S. stocks were lower Friday, after March payrolls data came in below expectations.
According to the report, 701,000 jobs were lost in March. However, the report largely does not factor in record unemployment claims filed in the back half of the month.
In corporate news, Disney announced it plans to begin furloughing workers later this month.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 584 points, or 3 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $10.70 to $1,648.40, and crude oil prices rose $3.47 to $28.79 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.6 percent.
