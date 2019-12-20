U.S. stocks ended positive on Thursday.
Sectors were mixed, with the real estate sector leading the broader market and the energy sector lagging.
In corporate news, Robinhood was fined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for violations of requirements for best execution of customer orders.
In economic news, weekly initial jobless claims were higher than consensus estimates, and November existing home sales came in lower than consensus estimates.
Treasury prices were up as yields dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $4.60 to $1,483.30, and crude oil prices rose 14 cents to $60.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.34 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.91 percent.
