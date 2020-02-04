U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, with the materials sector leading the day as steel and packaging outperformed.
In corporate news Tesla shares rose 19 percent, hitting an intraday 52-week high, as continued demand and reported record deliveries are expected for 2020.
In economic news, the January Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Index rose to 50.9, its highest level since July, unexpectedly beating consensus estimates of 48.5.
U.S. Treasuries fell slightly as yields were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $6.90 to $1,581, and crude oil prices fell $1.57 to $49.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.52 percent.
