U.S. stocks declined Friday after a strong jobs report clouded expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
The health care sector was the worst performer, while financial shares led.
In economic news, the U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, beating estimates of 160,000.
The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent.
Corporate news was light.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as interest rates rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 385 points, or 1.5 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 617 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $15.17 to $1,400.03, silver was unchanged at $14.99, and crude oil rose 24 cents to $57.58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.54 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.04 percent.
