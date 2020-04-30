U.S. stocks ended higher Wednesday.
The energy sector led the broader market while utilities lagged.
In corporate news, Boeing announced plans to reduce head count by 10 percent and cut production of its major commercial jetliners.
In economic news, the Commerce Department reported U.S. gross domestic product shrank at a 4.8 percent pace in the first quarter.
Treasury prices were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $6.50 to $1,728.70, and crude oil prices rose $3.06 to $15.40 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.61 percent.
