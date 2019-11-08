Barbara Rockman, author of “To Cleave” poetry book, will sign copies of her book at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Authenticity, 124 E. Second St.
The signing is hosted by her friend Thordis Simonson, who operates the museum, and will include a joint reading with Beth Paulson, poet laureate of Ouray County. Rockman visited Salida 30 years ago on her honeymoon.
“To Cleave” seeks meaning beyond marriage, motherhood and aging. Rockman writes of nature, family, love and life as she sees and feels it.
The book is published by University of New Mexico Press ($18.95).
“To Cleave” is Rockman’s second book of poetry. Her first, “Sting and Nest: Poems,” won the New Mexico-Arizona Book Award. She teaches writing at Santa Fe Community College and Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families. Raised in Massachusetts, she now lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“To Cleave” is also available at bookstores or directly from the University of New Mexico Press, c/o Longleaf Services, Inc. To order call 800-848-6224 or visit unmpress.com.”
