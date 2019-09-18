by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
In the past, Summerdaze kicked off summer celebrations in Salida. This year, it helped locals celebrate the end of the summer season.
“We like being the party to close out the summer rather than kicking it off,” said the event’s co-producer, Lindsey Sutton. “I think it was a really good choice.”
Last year, the free festival took place the first week of June. “It was so hot last year,” Sutton said. “This year it was cooler, and things were calmer so it was more locally oriented.”
Six bands performed Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, filling the air with music from noon until 8 p.m.
“We had great bands and a great turnout,” Sutton said. “We did what we were trying to do; we focused on local bands and acts and I think we accomplished that.”
She said she was unsure how many people attended the event, but said more people attended than last year as they reached capacity at the plaza and it kept getting busier as the day went on.
The bands who performed were Smeltertown, Big Horn, Blue Recluse, Roundhouse Assembly, Mo’ Champimple & the Miso Horns and Red Moon Revival, formerly known as Sweet Beets.
“I feel like we had a broad range of bands and ages (perform),” Sutton said, noting that they also paid all of the performers. “We wouldn’t be able to do that without the generous support from sponsors,” Sutton said.
The event’s sponsors included Tenderfoot Health Collective, Eye Candy, the SteamPlant, Amicas Pizza, Sutty’s Downtown Records and Arts, Mr. Beauty Skincare, Broken String Guitars and Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop.
Chris Nasca was the event’s other co-producer and coordinated the music. Sutton also painted the event’s poster, which featured musician George Mossman’s dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.