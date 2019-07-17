Pacifica Quartet, an internationally recognized chamber ensemble, will present compositions for string quartet by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Turina for the third performance of Salida Aspen Concerts’ summer series Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the quartet will give a preconcert talk with audience members beginning at 6:45 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. performance.
Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style and often-daring repertory choices, the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition during the past 25 years as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today, a press release stated.
Named quartet-in-residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and received a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Chamber Music Performance.
In 2017, the Pacifica Quartet was designated to lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School.
The group, which formed in 1994, features violinists Simin Ganatra and Austin Hartman, violist Mark Holloway and cellist Brandon Vamos.
For their Salida Aspen Concert recital, the quartet will begin with La Oración del Torero, Op. 34, by Joaquín Turina, a Spanish classical composer known for his rapturous melodies.
Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 68, will follow, and the performance will conclude with Beethoven’s String Quartet in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky.”
Tickets cost $20 and are available at salidaaspenconcerts.org/store or at the door. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free. Adults accompanying a student may purchase a discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
Pacifica Quartet’s performance is made possible by Salida Aspen Concerts Inc., a community supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has brought classical music to Chaffee County for more than 40 years through its long-standing partnership with the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Salida Aspen Concerts is funded entirely by ticket sales, individual donations and support from local businesses. Donations may be submitted at salidaaspenconcerts.org or mailed to P.O. Box 13, Salida, CO 81201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.