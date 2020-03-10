Artwork by students from Longfellow Elementary School is being featured through April 30 at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
The 22 pieces are displayed in the upper section of the library. Featured artists are from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Art teacher Sally Tameler said student artwork is always displayed at Longfellow, but it makes it more special for them to go with a family member to see their art outside school.
The pieces were created during the school year and demonstrate elements of art that are practiced in class, such as line, color, shape, space, value and texture. Only the element of form is not displayed.
“Students know that the artwork chosen displays excellent craftsmanship,” Tameler said.
