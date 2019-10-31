Mountainfilm on Tour will present a selection of documentary adventure films curated from the Mountainfilm festival Nov. 14-16 in three Upper Arkansas Valley communities.
The films will show Nov. 14 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida, Nov. 15 at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista and Nov. 16 at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. in Leadville.
At each location doors open at 6 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.
Each night will have a different lineup of films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world, according to a press release.
A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program, providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.
The cost for each show is $12-$20 per adult and $5 per child. Tickets for all three locations are available at the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association office, 209 E. Third St. in Salida, or garna.org. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at each venue, but may sell out beforehand.
Mountainfilm on Tour in the Upper Arkansas Valley is hosted by GARNA and Central Colorado Conservancy in partnership with BV Storage, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Salida Mountain Sports, Ivy Ballroom, FREIGHT and A Church.
