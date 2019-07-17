by Steve Chapman
Special to The Mail
Robin Lore, an award-winning singer-songwriter, plays two free shows this week in Salida.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, she’ll play at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. At 7 p.m. Friday Lore can be seen at the outdoor stage at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Over the years, Lore has accumulated quite the collection of credits, including the Orange County Music Awards Best Live Female Performer, a nomination for Best Folk Artist, VH-1 New Artist Song of the Month and Indie Artist of the Month.
Music came naturally to Lore, who began playing as a toddler. She started on the drums before working her way to guitar and singing. These days, she’s a solo performer making a name for herself with thought-provoking and insightful lyrics and a voice that gets attention.
Lore’s influences and interests are eclectic by any standard. On the side of personal interests, she lists skydiving, vodka, and roller coasters. On the musical influence side, she cites Ani DiFranco, Paul Simon and Counting Crows as impacting her sound.
Lore also covers a lot of ground in her touring schedule, and is regularly seen in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Los Angeles, Phoenix and up and down the East Coast.
