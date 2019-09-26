Salida Heritage Days, the inaugural celebration of local history, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday when The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., hosts local musician Bonnie Culpepper as she plays a free solo concert.
In addition to music, the kickoff event will feature costumed characters from Salida’s past (including Marshal Baxter Stingley, madam Laura Evans, Harriet Alexander and more), a performance by The Starlettes and special presentations.
Culpepper, a multi-instrument performer playing keyboard, guitar and ukulele, began live shows only a few years ago. Before tackling string instruments, Culpepper worked on perfecting her voice. In high school, she focused on opera.
An exploration of songwriting inspired Culpepper to spend time learning instruments and getting in front of the microphone. “It started with an open mike night and progressed into me putting a lot of time into perfecting instruments and playing live,” she said. “I’ve learned that I really like playing in front of an audience.”
When playing solo, Culpepper primarily strums the guitar. For duo and group performers, she alternates with the other instruments. Her performance from 5-7 p.m. Friday will feature some of her original music as well as cover songs.
Now fully embracing the life of a musician, Culpepper is involved in multiple projects. “I do solo gigs and have a new folk duo (Intrinsic Dance),” she said. “Also, along with Coleman Smith, Alex Johnstone, David Lawrence and Gary Sloan, I’m singing in a group called The Blind Pigs. I’m busy!”
When not performing or working her day job as a farmer, Culpepper teaches vocals, guitar and ukulele at Coletrain Academy in Buena Vista.
Recently, Culpepper has experimented with the bluegrass and gypsy bluegrass genres. “Bluegrass is traditional music,” she said. “So you’re playing the melody pretty spot on. Gypsy bluegrass is looser, something you can dance to, almost like swing.”
After the early performance, dust off your favorite costume (1950s and earlier suggested) when Salida Heritage Days shifts gears for an evening party from 7-10 p.m.
Costumes, prizes and more music continue when long-time local veterans Chris Nasca and Bruce Hayes join Bonnie Culpepper on stage. In keeping with the theme of the weekend, they will play Americana tunes. Culpepper labels the newly formed trio Bonnie Culpepper and the Riff-Raff.
For more information on the concert or Salida Heritage Days events, visit salidaheritagedays.com.
