Amy Dempsey pens third book in ‘Art Essentials’ series

Without having a background in art, one might consider surrealism as just some “weird pictures.”
Author Amy Dempsey sheds light on the subject in her book “Surrealism” ($16.95). The book was published in April in English, Spanish, German and Russian. The U.S. publisher is Thames & Hudson.
Dempsey is an art historian who studied under Rosalind Krauss at Hunter College in New York and received her doctorate from the Courtauld Institute of Art in London.
The daughter of Salidan Cathy Haruf, Dempsey is a fellow of the Royal Society of various London museums and the author of “Destination Art,” “Styles, Schools & Movements: The Essential Encyclopedic Guide to Modern Art,” “Modern Art” and “Surrealism” in Thames & Hudson’s new “Art Essentials” series.
Surrealism, Dempsey explains, has become a synonym for “bizarre.” The movement began in the early 20th century as a reaction to tumultuous events occurring at that time.
“It was definitely a reaction to the horrors of World War I,” she said. “Surrealists sought to find a more positive, active role for art that would aid in the renewal or transformation of society.”
The book offers an explanation of surrealism and features examples of surrealistic art along with the stories behind each featured artist and their piece.
White, male European artists are well known in most art movements, but in “Surrealism” Dempsey takes care to give a voice and presence to lesser known artists – women and others outside of dominant society.
The founder of surrealism was a French poet, André Breton, who wanted to transform the way people thought by learning to mine the creative potential of the unconscious. Thus, many of the artworks featured in the book may remind you of symbols sometimes seen in dreams. They don’t make sense to the conscious mind. The fur-lined teacup and spoon by Meret Oppenheim is an example.
Breton and others who joined him drew on the thoughts of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, who believed that analyzing dreams could help us understand our unconscious minds and release repressed memories and desires.
Whether you’re into analyzing or just interested in some unusual pieces of art, “Surrealism” offers a peek into some interesting pieces, coupled with a history of this art form and information on the artists who created these unique pieces.
