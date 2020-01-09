Kathy Davidoff has an eye for wildlife.
A show of her photographs, “Wildlife – A Close-up View,’ will be displayed at the Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery through the end of the month.
The opening reception for the show took place Thursday evening and featured refreshments, a cash bar and live music by Lindsay Davis on viola, Brian Bishop on guitar and Anna Bishop on percussion.
Davidoff said most of the photos in the collection were taken in Colorado, with the exception of photos of grizzly bears and a few other animals that do not live in the state.
A few photos were taken in her front yard in Salida, including western tanagers that migrated through the area last spring.
Although photography was always an interest, especially of animals, Davidoff said she did not become serious about photography until about nine years ago when a personal loss and her children being out of the house made her want to pursue her art.
She said getting the shot takes a lot of patience with wildlife, whether near home or out on a hike.
Davidoff has 35 photographs on display at the Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and most are for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.