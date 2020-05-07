While self-isolating I have spent more time playing video games and watching television than I did in all of 2019, not to mention working the most mind-numbing jigsaw puzzle on the planet. I have never been a huge fan of Vincent Van Gogh, but his 1,000-piece “Starry Night” puzzle did little to endear me to his art. The same goes for the “friend” who gave me this monstrosity to see if it could be done.
So I decided to do a little reading instead. (Reality check: I promised the managing editor at The Mountain Mail that I would do a book review for him and writer Steve Chapman.)
I read Chapman’s first book, “Blood, Booze and Whores,” last November and was quite taken by “Salida Sam,” the character channeled by Chapman to tell Salida’s checkered history via journal entries. I enjoyed the breezy, yet informative read and learning things about my hometown I never knew. The book covered local history gleaned from the pages of The Mountain Mail from 1880 through 1881.
This second installment, “Dead Bodies and Brothels: The History of Salida, Colorado Vol. 2: 1882 and 1883,” is just as informative and entertaining as the first in the series. Although you certainly don’t have to read the first book to follow this companion piece, those who prefer a linear read may want to pick up both books.
Reading the journal entries one can’t help but be both comforted and dismayed at how few things have changed in the 140-year history of this slice of heaven we call home. Oh sure, the brothels and gun fights are things of the past, as are public lynchings, smoke-belching locomotives and gun-toting outlaws.
Some things, however, never change. A journal entry dated May 7, 1882, bemoans newcomers wanting tailors, a dairy and a “tele-phone exchange.” Sam asks, “What is wrong with a feller stitching up his own pants, milking a cow and walking over to a neighbor’s when talking is needed? City folks sure like complicating life.”
Writing about a 3-year-old Salida in January 1883, Salida Sam is amazed by the 3,000 people who have moved here along with 100 businesses, including five hotels, nine grocery stores, three meat markets, three hardware stores, three bakeries and six restaurants. He reckons Salida will be as big as Denver.
Apparently trying to entice a college to the community is nothing new. Newspaper accounts on July 6, 1883, talk about bringing a Presbyterian college to town for “doctoring and law-yering.” By July 23 the town is arguing that giving the college money to come here is a scam. On Oct. 12, 1883, the journal notes the Presbyterian college will be going to Del Norte.
This book is a treat to read and I would recommend it just as highly as the first. Again, I must caution readers that Sam is an uneducated character speaking in the vernacular of his station in life. Some readers may be offended by some of the language.
