The Salida JazzFest is growing in its second year, with 2019 offering three days of music plus fireworks.
“I’m really excited about the quality of our music this year,” Michael Varnum, Salida arts and culture director, said. “We’ve taken it up to another level, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
All events are free and open to the public.
The festival begins with the CMC Big Band playing for the kickoff party at 7 p.m. Friday in the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Saturday’s music will be at Riverside Park and begins at 11 a.m. with the Chris Kroger Trio.
The Denver band is a favorite at the Five Points Jazz Festival, and Kroger’s debut album, “Last Night at Herb’s,” has seen a lot of airplay on Denver jazz station KUVO.
At 1 p.m. Buena Vista jazz quartet Equinox will take the stage at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park.
Miguel Espinoza will play flamenco fusion at 3 p.m. A flamenco guitarist who Guitar Player Magazine said was “mesmerizing,” Espinoza studied in Spain with numerous masters before earning the title “maestro” and touring throughout Europe and the U.S.
At 5 p.m. the Academy Jazz Ensemble from Colorado Springs will bring their big band sound to Riverside Park.
Their repertoire covers from the historical big band sound up to contemporary jazz band music. Besides presenting music, they frequently partner with schools to educate students in combined concerts.
Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds, featuring percussionist Alezey Marti and bass player Pat Casey, will headline the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Barnes, who describes their music as Chaka Khan meets Ella Fitzgerald, has been involved in music all her life.
“Growing up, all the children at my church were encouraged to join choir,” Barnes said. “The first Mass after my mom made me join (yes, she made me), I was given a solo in ‘Ave Maria.’ I closed my eyes and sang my heart out, and when I opened them, I only looked at my mother. She was crying along with the rest of the congregation. That’s when I realized how moving music was and that I wanted to sing for the rest of my life.”
Sometime after 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched off Tenderfoot Mountain.
Last year the fireworks scheduled for the Fourth of July had to be rescheduled to JazzFest due to dry conditions, and Varnum said people enjoyed them so much they plan to have fireworks again this year.
Dick Cunico’s band, 21/3, will wrap the weekend playing the SteamPlant Plaza at 5 p.m. Sunday. The instrumental group often improvises during their sets, creating all-original music on the spot.
