The Ivy Ballroom at Buena Vista’s Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, will host Slim Wednesday on Aug. 14.
The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.
When Slim Wednesday takes the stage that Wednesday night, guests can count on a night of pure entertainment, a press release stated.
The band focuses on a soul-funk New Orleans style of music that was pioneered by artists such as Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John and Meters.
All were a huge part of John “JoJo” Hermann’s musical background. Hermann, the keyboardist for Widespread Panic, is also known for his lead vocals on many New Orleans-style jazz and blues covers and originals, along with gospel-style organ playing.
“When the keyboardist from Widespread Panic asks to play your venue, you say yes,” said Jed Selby, founder of Surf Hotel and Ivy Ballroom. “We can’t wait to host these legendary artists in the Ivy Ballroom and couldn’t be more excited about the caliber of musicianship we’re beginning to attract.”
Slim Wednesday features Hermann on keys and vocals, along with Jon Jackson from Macy Gray on sax, Jovan Quallo also on sax, Greg Bryant from Dara Tucker on bass, Kevin Mabin on drums and Bill Elder, aka. Leo Black from The Dynamites, on guitar and vocals.
Tickets cost $22 in advance at nightout.com/events/slim-wednesday/tickets.
