Tickets are available now for the 17th annual Wearable Art Fashion Show, Boutique and Brunch, which will take place Oct. 16 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The boutique in the SteamPlant annex will be open from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., and brunch starts at 11 a.m. in the ballroom. The fashion show will begin near the end of the bunch.
Brunch is catered by Michelle Gapp of Kalamata Pit Catering, featuring roasted veggie and pulled chicken enchiladas.
Tickets are $35 (cash or check only) and are available at The Hodgepodge, 1548 G St., No. 7, in Salida or Serendipity Yarns, 321 W. Main St. in Buena Vista.
The fashion show features handmade items, knitted, felted, crocheted, sewn, woven and strung by members of Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild. Several of those items will be for sale in the boutique. The show also features the art clothing and weaving groups’ special projects for this year.
Four door prizes will be awarded, and each attendee will receive a table favor.
Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild members are fiber artists of all levels from Chaffee County and surrounding areas. Monthly meetings alternate between Buena Vista and Salida at 9:30 a.m. on the first Friday. Salida meetings are at United Methodist Church and Buena Vista meetings are at Congregational Church.
The guild was started around 2000 by Moira Forsythe, who owned Tao Mundo, and was intended to be a weaving guild. When Forsythe closed her shop, Jane Templeton became president in 2005.
“I was a member of Rocky Mountain Weavers Guild since 1988 and was president of Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild for five years,” Templeton said.
Annual dues are $35 per year. More information can be found at heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org.
