Buena Vista – The Wood Belly quintet returns from the Front Range to bring its unique blend of contemporary bluegrass songs to The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Crafting their original arrangements together for 3½ years now are Chris Weist on mandolin, Craig Patterson on guitar, Aaron McCloskey on banjo, Chris Zink on dobro and Taylor Shuck on bass.
From multilayered instrumental to poetic waltz, each Wood Belly song has its own identity to unveil to the audience.
“We call it Grassicana,” McCloskey said. “It’s certainly rooted in bluegrass, there’s a lot of bluegrass influences, but a lot of the songwriting and structure of the songs tends to fall more in the Americana or singer-songwriter realm. We play almost all original music, just our take on modern bluegrass.”
The band has performed for a number of venues, including music festivals, claiming the prestigious title of Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition winners last year. In Chaffee County, they have performed for The Lariat in spring 2018 and at Salida’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas.
“Every time I come around that turn on 285, my wife and I call it the glory turn, where you see Mount Princeton and the other mountains,” McCloskey said. “We just love the town (Buena Vista). I personally like going there and being there every time I can. Playing there is great; people seem to like the music that we play.”
Wood Belly will release a new album, “Man on the Radio,” on Jan. 31. Concertgoers at The Lariat can look forward to several new songs to appear in that album, including its debut single “Can’t Get Behind.”
“I love playing at The Lariat. It’s a super, surprisingly modern venue for such a mountain town. The sound is great, the food’s great. We love playing there,” McCloskey said.
Admission is $10.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.