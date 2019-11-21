In mid-January 1972 Aretha Franklin recorded what was to become her most successful album at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
“Amazing Grace” was a gospel double album that became Franklin’s best-selling LP at more than 2 million copies, according to Billboard Magazine. It is considered by many to be the best gospel album ever recorded.
Director Sidney Pollack filmed the two-day, live-audience recording session, but the feature film director had little experience with live music and film. As a result, synching problems kept the film on the shelf for more than 40 years.
Decades after the footage was shot, Warner Brothers was approached by Pollack along with producers Alan Elliot, who purchased the film in 2008, and Jerry Wexler, who produced the original 1972 album, to attempt to use digital technology to fix the synching issues.
The result is a window into the past and a snapshot of Franklin’s abilities at age 29, already dubbed the “Queen of Soul.”
Backed by the Rev. James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir, under the direction of Alexander Hamilton, Franklin performs gospel classics including “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” Precious Lord Take My Hand,” and “Amazing Grace,” as well as contemporary songs like “You’ve Got a Friend.”
Several numbers on the album are not included in the film due to length, but Franklin’s talent and soulful voice more than fill the screen.
The emotional reactions of her audience, including Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, who were present at the second recording session, tell the story of the power of her gift and are interspersed with footage of Franklin’s performance.
“Forty-seven years later, this film is a testimony to the greatness of Aretha Franklin and a time-machine window into a moment in American musical and social history,” a press release from Neon, the film’s distributor, stated.
“Amazing Grace” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., as part of the SteamPlant’s “Songs on Screen” film series.
Tickets cost $9 and are available at the SteamPlant box office or salidasteamplant.com/event/songs-onscreen-amazing-grace/.
A cash bar, popcorn and concessions will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.