Salida SteamPlant invites artists to submit their artwork by Monday for a collection of works created during quarantine for a virtual exhibit titled “The Community Palette – Artful Musings from an Unsettled Time.”
The show will be in the SteamPlant’s new virtual gallery and will feature a work of art and a short video of each artist, highlighting their work in general and their piece specifically, a press release stated.
Video interviews will be conducted at the SteamPlant between June 8 and June 12. Every artist will be scheduled to bring their piece into the SteamPlant for photographing and to film a short video for the artist’s statement.
All works are welcome with the only requirement being that the piece must have been created between March 16 and the present.
All sales will go directly to the artists.
The show will become part of the SteamPlant’s video content library and promoted across all social media platforms in addition to the SteamPlant website.
Applicants will be contacted to confirm acceptance of their submission and to schedule a time slot for a video interview. Additional pieces may be added to the show after its initial opening. Questions can be directed to Trish Bews at 719-221-9240 or trish@salidasteamplant.com.
To participate in the exhibit, submit the application form with a picture of the piece attached to info@salidasteamplant.com. Application forms are at salidasteamplant.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/The-Community-Palette-Art-Exhibit-Submission-Form-1.pdf.
Current and future exhibits can be viewed at paquettegalleryarts.square.site.
