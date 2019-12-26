Children and teens who dream about joining the circus will have an opportunity to do so by registering for Salida Circus’ New Year’s Camp.
The 14th iteration of the camp will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The camp is open to anyone between the ages of 5 and 18.
Registration costs $150 to cover the cost of renting the SteamPlant. In the past, Salida Circus has used Salida Boys & Girls Club to house their camp, but because the facility will be closed over New Year’s break, the circus had to use space at the SteamPlant.
Attendees will have the opportunity to work on skills with trapezes, silks, stilts, juggling and tumbling.
Jennifer Dempsey, founder and director of Salida Circus, said students will be divided into groups and attend individual skill stations. Participants will conclude the camp with a collective performance at noon Jan. 3.
Hailing from New York City, professional circus performer Beth Elkins will offer her 20 years of circus insight and experience to students. She has performed in shows by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as well as Disney.
She will teach skills on tightrope, clowning and tumbling. Elkins recently joined Salida Circus as coordinator for the Cotopaxi/Moffat/Crestone Outreach Project, which hopes to spread the word about the activities of Salida Circus around neighboring counties.
This will be the last camp for Joe Lobeck, Salida Circus’ “loving” training manager, who will end his four-year run to take a position at CircEsteem in Chicago.
Dempsey thanked Mon-Ark Shrine Club, Monarch Community Outreach and Operation Round Up for offsetting the cost of renting the SteamPlant. She said additional donations from the public are greatly appreciated.
Parents can register their children at thesalidacircus.com/registration/. Those interested in scholarship information can email info@thesalidacircus.com.
