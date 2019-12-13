Historian Wallace K. Ewing and photographer James P. Barnett will sign their book, “Focus on Salida,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50.
The book sells for $16.95.
Ewing is a part-time resident of Salida and author of the pocket-sized guide to Salida sights and history. In writing the book he consulted several local historians, the Salida Museum, Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, local history books and Mountain Mail articles for information.
The guide can be carried in a pocket or purse as one visits locations in the book.
Ewing and his wife, Jane, met photographer Jim Barnett, formerly a resident of Indiana, in a hiking group, admired his work and suggested combining their talents to produce “Focus on Salida.”
Salida is now home to Barnett and his wife, Caroline.
Copies of the museum’s 2020 calendar will also be available at $12 each. The 2020 calendar has all-new historical photos of the area.
