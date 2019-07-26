Salida Council for the Arts and Salida Walking Tours will join forces at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for a fundraiser walking tour.
Salida Walking Tours will donate 100 percent of proceeds from the tour to the arts council, according to a press release.
The 60-minute tour will explore the downtown historic district. Attendees will see hidden details in architecture and hear stories of Salida’s colorful history, including ghosts, gunfights, lynchings and two devastating fires.
The cost is $20 per person. Space is limited.
To register, visit SalidaWalkingTours.com/book-online and schedule the fundraising tour or call 719-497-9444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.