Central Colorado Humanists will partner with Salida Walking Tours at 10 a.m. Sunday for a 75-minute fundraiser walking tour of downtown Salida.
The tour costs $20 per person and all proceeds will go toward the mission of Central Colorado Humanists, according to a press release.
Tourgoers will learn about Salida’s hidden architecture and colorful, sometimes unknown history, including colorful characters, ghosts, gunfights, lynchings and two devastating fires.
Space is limited. To register, visit SalidaWalkingTours.com/book-online or call 719-497-9444.
