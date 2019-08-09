The Noteables women’s chorus and You’ve Got Male men’s chorus are recruiting singers for their fall/winter season, with concerts scheduled for Dec. 6-8.
The Christmas program, directed by Linda Taylor, will include familiar carols, humorous selections, a Renaissance processional, an a cappella Christmas lullaby, some calypso, inspirational songs, a little jazz and winter ballads, according to a press release.
Flute, electric bass and drums will accompany the choruses in the concert series.
No auditions are required.
Rehearsals for You’ve Got Male will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3. The Noteables’ rehearsals are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 5. Both groups practice at Episcopal Church of the Ascension at Fourth and E streets.
To sign up, call Taylor at 719-539-2428. Visit salidasings.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.