Salida Concerts announces a midwinter concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., featuring returning artists William Hagen on violin and Albert Cano Smit on piano.
This rare preseason offering is a special fundraising concert in anticipation of the kickoff of this summer’s 44th season of the Salida Aspen Concert Series, a six-week classical music series in July and August made possible by Salida Concerts Inc. and the Aspen Music Festival and School.
This concert will include a brief intermission.
Hagen, born in 1992 in Salt Lake City, studied with Itzhak Perlman at the Juilliard School and with Christian Tetzlaff at the Kronberg Academy.
In 2014, he won second prize at the Fritz Kreisler Competition in Vienna, Austria, and he won third prize at the 2015 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels.
Spanish/Dutch pianist Cano Smit, 23, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, and won first prizes at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and 2017 Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition.
He has studied with Robert McDonald at Juilliard School and has played at Carnegie Hall, among other renowned venues throughout the world.
Despite their relatively young ages, the two have been performing together for many years, including an electrifying concert during their last visit to Salida in March 2018.
Hagen and Cano Smit will perform Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 (“Spring”), Robert Schumann’s Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121, and two more modern works, Stravinsky’s “Divertimento” and Rhapsody No. 1 by contemporary American violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery.
Beethoven wrote 10 sonatas for violin and piano and was among the first composers (along with Mozart) to emphasize the violin as more than an accompaniment to the piano in this form. The “Spring” sonata is one of Beethoven’s two best known and frequently performed (the other being No. 9, the “Kreutzer”).
“Spring” gets its name from the joyful, lighthearted melody introduced by violin in the opening movement and, in contrast to “Kreutzer,” emphasizes lyrical beauty and (in the second, adagio movement) expressive romanticism over technical virtuosity.
In contrast, Schumann’s Op. 121 “for piano and violin” (rather than “violin and piano”) is highly virtuosic, deeply emotional and rhythmically and harmonically sophisticated.
It was completed in November 1851 just a little over two years before his attempted suicide and admission to a mental asylum for “psychotic melancholia” in February 1854.
Its four movements are structured around the D-minor triad motif, D-A-F-D, which corresponds to the name of his close friend Ferdinand Davis, the virtuoso German violinist to whom the sonata is dedicated.
Stravinsky’s “Divertimento” was transcribed (with Samuel Dushkin) for violin and piano in 1932 from his 1928 ballet, “Le baiser de la fée” (The Fairy’s Kiss), and is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s short story “Isjomfruen” (The Ice Maiden) and early piano pieces and songs by Tchaikovsky.
Musicologist Laurence Morton has characterized the work as one in which Stravinsky transforms Tchaikovsky’s “banalities and vulgarities and routine procedures” and replaces them with his own trademark asymmetry and unpredictability.
Composer-violinist Jessie Montgomery was born in Manhattan in 1981. The Washington Post has described her music as “turbulent, wildly colorful and exploding with life.”
Rhapsody No. 1 is part of a larger series of works being composed by Montgomery for six different instruments in homage to Bach’s solo violin sonatas and partitas and suites for solo cello and Eugène Ysaÿ’s six solo violin sonatas.
The SteamPlant box office opens approximately 30 minutes before the concert, and tickets may be purchased in advance for $23 at salidaconcerts.org/store or at the door for $25.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted for free with an accompanying adult, and the accompanying adult may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
For more information about Hagen and Cano Smit, visit their websites at williamhagen.com and albertcanosmit.com. To learn more about Montgomery, go to jessiemontgomery.com.
Information about Salida Concerts and the 2020 Salida Aspen Summer Concert Series can be found at salidaaspenconcerts.org.
Steven L. Johnson is a board member of Salida Concerts Inc. and a health law attorney at Kozak & Gayer, PA, in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.