Listen to the music of the Hazel Miller Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. in Leadville.
General admission is $20. Buy your tickets online at taboroperahouse.net through Friday or at the box office.
The Hazel Miller Band performs an eclectic blend of jazz, R&B, blues, gospel and original music designed to excite and involve the audience. The band’s music choices are designed to be inclusive and expansive at the same time.
Miller has been named one of Denver’s 150 Unsung Heroes, and the band was voted Best Band in Colorado by the North Colorado Press Organization.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Miller was greatly influenced by Nancy Wilson and especially Aretha Franklin. After she performed around Louisville, mixing blues and jazz with gospel and soul, people began to take notice. Her first big break happened in 1982, when she recorded the official song for the city of Louisville.
In 1984, she attempted to relocate with her two children to Los Angeles to further her musical career. But her rental truck broke down in Denver, where she stayed.
Hooking up with Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Miller became a regular part of the band’s lineup and toured throughout the world. In 1992, she released her debut effort, “Finally,” a cassette that contained covers of John Lennon and Otis Redding songs.
In 1995, Miller was voted “Best Blues/R&B Band” in the Westword Readers’ Poll three consecutive years. Having opened for Herbie Hancock, Bob Weir, Buddy Guy, Mel Torme, James Taylor and Julian Lennon among others, Miller released “I’m Still Looking” in 2000.
She has also performed for U.S. soldiers overseas and starred in “The Vagina Monologues.”
Miller now has made Denver her home base for more than three decades.
“We think it’s all right to like every kind of music because it all blends together in the end,” Miller said in an earlier interview. “It’s all music. We hope they like it enough to get up and dance. If we don’t move them, it’s very disappointing.”
