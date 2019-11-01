The Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. in Saguache, will start November with a variety of offerings, including “film & flash fiction,” folk music, piano and poetry and a free performing arts workshop.
The theater will host Fall Flash Fiction Friday at 6 p.m. today with the screening of the 1988 classic Halloween fantasy-comedy-horror film “Beetlejuice.”
Theme for the event is ghosts, and community members are invited to write 100-word stories about ghosts, a press release stated. Everyone who submits entries will recite (or ask someone to recite for them) their flash fiction piece on stage before the movie and be entered into a drawing to win ghost-themed prizes. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded after the movie. Tickets cost $7 at the door.
Folk, country and Americana artist Joe Johnson will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 at the door. For more information about Johnson, visit his Facebook page or joejohnsonsings.com.
Taiwanese-born pianist and vocalist Liangyeh Tai will present “Music and Poetry Inspired by Inner and Outer Landscapes” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
She will perform piano music by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Satie, Santore, Cage and Ginastera; songs from Taiwan and Brazil; and poetry by Mary Oliver and Rumi. The audience will be invited to participate in an experience called “embodied toning” to create a unique soundscape. Suggested donation is $10.
The Ute will host a free Voice, Movement and Improvisation Workshop with Liangyeh from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10. The workshop aims to provide a nurturing, creative, meditative and joyous container for participants to explore “embodied toning,” singing, movement and improvisation. No previous musical experience required.
The workshop is limited to 20 participants ages 13 and older. Preregister by emailing historicutetheatre@gmail.com or by calling 719-427-1080.
The free workshop was made possible by a Saguache County Sales Tax Grant to the Historic Ute Theatre’s offering of Intergenerational Performing Arts workshops to Saguache County residents.
For more information about upcoming events, visit historicutetheatre.com, email info@historicutetheatre.com or call 719-427-1080.
