Local historian, tour guide and author Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours will have sidewalk book-signing events Saturday and Sunday for his latest Salida history book, “Dead Bodies and Brothels,” the second in his “Salida Sam Hayes” series.
The Saturday event will run from 10 a.m.-noon in front of Fantasy Comics, 150 W. First St., and the Sunday event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of The Book Haven, 109 N. F St.
Chapman said at both venues he will be “masked and ready to sign” copies of the new book as well as his two other Salida books.
Books may be purchased on site or in advance by phone at either business.
To purchase a book by phone, call Fantasy Comics at 719-207-4450 and The Book Haven at 719-626-1377.
Free delivery from either shop is available locally.
