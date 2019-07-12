Poncha Springs artist Judy Sprague has been juried into two national fine art exhibitions, the Spanish Peaks Western Rendezvous National in LaVeta and Artist Alpine Holiday National in Ouray.
Two of her black-and-white pastel rodeo drawings, “White Bull” and “Going for the Horns,” are in the Western Rendezvous National, which ends July 21.
Three pen-and-ink Western drawings will be in the Artist Alpine Holiday National July 31 through Aug. 9. They are “Copper Spur Homestead,” “Vaders Wagon” and “Powderhorn Ranch Barn.” The opening reception for the Ouray show is July 31.
Locally, Sprague has more than 50 original paintings and drawings exhibited at Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St. in Salida That exhibit runs through Sept. 30. A reception sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Realty will be announced.
She also shows art at Third Street Gallery in Westcliffe.
