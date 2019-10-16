The first book in a new series documenting Salida history will be released at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a book-signing event hosted by The Book Haven, 109 N. F St.
“Blood, Booze, and Whores, the History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880-1881” is written by Steve Chapman, historian for Salida Walking Tours.
Chapman plans to release future volumes about every six months, according to a press release.
Early Salida was a Wild West boomtown, filled with brutal conflicts, free-flowing whiskey, outlaws, fortune seekers and shady ladies.
Chapman tells this history through the eyes of a fictional character, “Salida Sam” Hayes. Salida Sam speaks with the rough-hewn voice of his era. He’s a man of his time, and his time was often harsh, racist and sexist.
The book follows Salida from an empty, dusty flatland to a railroad hub and center of commerce where settlers found misery as often as success.
“Blood, Booze, and Whores,” at 254 pages, includes maps and photographs from early Salida, timelines of key historical dates and a chronology of the lives of central citizens.
The book-signing event is open to the public and includes selected readings by the author, as well as a presentation on early Salida history. Autographed copies are available for sale. Seating is limited, and early arrival is recommended.
