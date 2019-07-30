Salida Aspen Concerts, in collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival and School, will present a piano recital by award-winning pianist Simone Dinnerstein at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
The concert, which will be performed without an intermission, will also feature a 6:45 p.m. preconcert discussion with Dinnerstein. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.
Dinnerstein lives in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from The Juilliard School, where she studied under Peter Serkin. She has won numerous awards, including the Astral Artists’ National Auditions and the prestigious Diapason d’Or, and she has had nine recordings reach the top of the Billboard Classical Charts.
She first achieved national and international critical acclaim in 2007 with a recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, which was named among the best classical recordings of the year by the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and New Yorker magazine.
She is a much sought-after performer and has played with the London Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and New York Philharmonic, among other world-class ensembles.
Dinnerstein has played in venues among the best in the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Vienna Konzerthaus, Berlin Philharmonie, Sydney Opera House and London’s Wigmore Hall.
Her recital will feature performances of solo piano works by François Couperin (“Les Baricades Mystérieuses” and “Le tic-toc-choc, ou Les maillotins”), Robert Schumann (“Arabesque in C major, Op. 18,” and “Kreisleriana, Op. 16”), Philip Glass (“Mad Rush”) and Erik Satie (“Gnossienne No. 3”).
Couperin’s short “Mysterious Barricades” (1716-1717) has been the subject of much speculation concerning the meaning of its title, and its musical soundscape has been described as “an ever-changing tapestry of melody and harmony, interacting and overlapping with different rhythmic schemes and melodies,” creating musical “images of fractal mathematics” with an “effect (that) is shimmering, kaleidoscopic and seductive,” which will “invade your entire consciousness for weeks on end” and “haunt you for days” (The Guardian).
Couperin’s other short piece, “Le tic-toc-choc,” named after a family of rope dancers, is an exciting piece that has been described as a “little perpetual motion machine.”
Schumann’s “Arabesque,” composed in 1839 while he was 29, is a light, elegant piece in the form of a rondo. His “Kreisleriana,” a kaleidoscopic dramatic work in eight movements inspired by E.T.A. Hoffman’s fictional character Johannes Kreisler, is considered among Schumann’s best compositions.
Glass’ “Mad Rush,” originally composed for organ, was written in 1979 in anticipation of the Dalai Lama’s first public address in North America and is an excellent example of Glass’ hypnotic minimalist soundscape.
Tickets may be purchased for $20. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted for free with an accompanying adult, and an adult accompanying a student may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
Dinnerstein’s recital is underwritten by Jeanna Baitlon and Triple J Ranch.
For more information about Dinnerstein, visit simonedinnerstein.com. For more information about Salida Aspen Concerts and the 2019 Summer Concert Series, visit salidaaspenconcerts.org.
Steven L. Johnson is a board member of Salida Aspen Concerts Inc. and is a health law attorney at Kozak & Gayer PA in Salida.
