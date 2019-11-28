Steve Chapman, author of “Blood, Booze and Whores, The History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880 – 1881,” will sign his book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50.
The event will begin with a 10- minute photo presentation of pre-1900s photos and music, followed by a 30-minute presentation of early Salida history (1880 and 1881) with photographs, then a selected reading from the book in the character of “Salida Sam,” a fictional character who shares his tales of early Salida.
The book is 100 percent accurate historically, Chapman said. Early Salida was a Wild West boomtown, filled with brutal conflicts, free-flowing whisky, outlaws, fortune seekers and shady ladies.
The 254-page book includes maps and photos from early Salida, timelines of key historical dates and a chronology of the lives of central citizens.
The book sells for $20.95 plus tax, and 25 percent of all book sales that day will be donated to the Salida Museum.
Salida 2020 calendars will also be available with new “old” pictures of the local area.
