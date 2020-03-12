Chaffee County United (CCU) youth soccer club will host a silent disco from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at A Church, 419 D St., to raise money for coach training for the club.
Suggested donation for the 21-and-older event is $10.
A silent disco is an event at which people dance to music through wireless headphones instead of a speaker system. The music is broadcast from a radio transmitter with the signal picked up by wireless receivers in the headphones.
Scott McFarland, CCU director of coaching, said the organization decided to go with a silent disco because it was “something new, something different” and would appeal to a variety of people by playing a variety of music.
McFarland said the money was originally supposed to go toward training from TOVO Academy, a soccer program from Spain that directs coaches on how to train players. However, they were unable to schedule a training session with TOVO Academy founder Todd Beane for this year due to availability. They are scheduled to be trained by TOVO Academy next year.
Money generated from the dance will still go toward funding a visit from Spanish-licensed coach Aarron Marcias. He will assist with training at the annual team camp in August. Last year was the first iteration of the camp, but McFarland said he wants to expand it by inviting outside teams to join in.
Pizza and beverages from Amicas Pizza will be available for sale.
To assist interested local parents, some CCU players will provide free babysitting services at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St. Interested parents should speak with whoever is at the counter.
For more information about CCU, visit salidasoccer.org.
