When Chelsea Johnson’s husband, Lee, introduced her to the family welding business, OJ Welding on CR 140, it opened the door to her career as a sculptor.
“Lee brought me into the shop about five years ago and showed me the basics,” she said. “I just happened to be fairly good at it, and when the kids got a little older, it worked out well.”
Their kids, Kylee, 9, and Oren, 7, are her biggest fans and would like one of everything she makes, but that isn’t likely since some of the pieces she creates are life size and larger.
The most visible one locally is the eagle on a rock at Great Western Homes on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. Rick Ormsby, owner of Great Western, commissioned the work.
“His grandson loves eagles,” Johnson said. “Another large piece on display locally is a 9-foot, 2-inch tall rearing horse. That one is now near Centerville.”
While the eagle is made mostly of sheet metal, she uses a lot of recycled materials in her sculptures. A 7-foot-tall red stag, for example, was made of horseshoes welded together.
“I have art all over the country now,” Johnson said. “All my pieces are custom made or commissioned and are mostly wildlife and animals.”
Everything sells immediately so, unlike most artists, she doesn’t have a gallery or showroom.
“I didn’t know anything about welding when I started,” she said. “I have no explanation for what I do other than my mom, Kim Downey, who lives in Salida, is very artistic and I must have inherited it from her.”
Johnson does most of her work in spring and summer when the weather is warm. One of her next projects is to create a full steel feather headdress to enter in the Chaffee County Fair this year.
She can be reached at 719-539-3613.
