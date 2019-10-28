by Mountain Mail Staff
Artwork by Sue Ann Hum of Nathrop will be displayed through Dec. 31 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The pieces in the collection feature scenes familiar to Salidans.
Hum said she created the entire collection in 2019, using enhanced color and/or translucent layering with different lines, patterns and textures.
Her artwork has been featured in local and regional exhibits as well as in Giverny, France, at Galerie Blanche.
Hum is a member of the local plein air artist group, Plein Air Artists of Colorado, Salida’s DRAW group, Artists for Conservation and the Sangres Art Guild.
She serves as the Salida Council for the Arts board president and Salida Art Walk 2019 event chair, and she was recently appointed to the Salida Public Art Commission.
All of her paintings in the hospital exhibit are for sale, and 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the HRRMC Foundation.
This is the hospital’s fourth exhibit this year, which is part of its mission to create a healing environment for patients and visitors.
Hum’s work can be viewed at sueannhum.com.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley.
For information on exhibiting art at HRRMC, call 719-530-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.